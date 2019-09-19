Ravens watching the weather, preparing for noise ahead of trip to Kansas City

“It gets loud there, for sure, so we’ve been working on various cadences starting, really, in the spring,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “And there will be a lot of visual communication going on. We’ll mix in some cadence, but we’ll probably use a lot of what we call silent count. So there’s a lot of various cadences we have in the silent count, and we’ve been working them for a while, so we’ve been kind of preparing for this for a while. So I think guys have a good feel for it.”