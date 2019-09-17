Ravens are touchdown underdogs (again) in return to Kansas City, but high-scoring game expected

For the second time in as many seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are touchdown favorites ahead of their high-profile game Sunday against the visiting Ravens, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Chiefs were 6½-point favorites in their Week 13 meeting last year, a back-and-forth classic that Kansas City claimed in overtime, 27-24 — Ravens quarterback’s Lamar Jackson lone regular-season loss as a starter. As of late Tuesday morning, the Chiefs were again 6½-point favorites. It would be just the third time since 2016 that the Ravens have been more than six-point underdogs.
Their game at Arrowhead Stadium is the only Week 3 matchup between undefeated teams and will showcase two of the NFL’s highest-rated passers: reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes and Jackson. The Ravens and Chiefs rank first and third, respectively, in the NFL in scoring, and the over-under for the game is 55 points, by far the week’s highest.
Kansas City lost just once at home in the regular season last year and opened this season with a pair of comfortable road wins. But the Chiefs have gone just 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 home games, according to CBS Sports, while the Ravens are 10-4-1 against the spread in their past 15 road tests.
The Chiefs have won five of nine meetings all time, including the past two. After losing the series’ first three games, the Ravens won four straight from 2006 to 2012, including an AFC wild-card matchup.