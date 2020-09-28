Ravens place CB Tavon Young on injured reserve; three defensive backs called up for game vs. Chiefs

The Ravens placed cornerback Tavon Young on injured reserve Monday, eight days after he tore his ACL in a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.
With Young’s designation, the Ravens signed safety and special teams standout Jordan Richards to their 53-man roster. Because Richards was promoted from the practice squad for the Ravens' first two games, the team had to sign him to its 53-man roster before he could be elevated for a third time.
The Ravens also promoted two cornerbacks ahead of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Khalil Dorsey impressed as an undrafted free agent from Northern Arizona, while Terrell Bonds was a practice squad fixture last year. Monday’s game would mark the NFL debut for both.
With cornerback Iman Marshall lost for the season after an offseason knee injury, the Ravens have just four active corners who’ve appeared in an NFL game: All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, veteran Jimmy Smith and 2018 fourth-round pick Anthony Averett.