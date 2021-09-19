How to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (0-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (1-0).
Time: 8:20 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Chs. 11, 4 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Stream: NBC Sports
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo-Latorre)
Forecast: Clear, low to mid-70s
Line: Chiefs by 4 (as of Saturday night)
