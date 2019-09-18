Ravens vs. Chiefs staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s rematch in Kansas City?

Jen Badie, editor
Chiefs 31, Ravens 28: Lamar Jackson has been just as effective as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes this season (the Ravens have the No. 1 overall offense while the Chiefs have the No. 1 passing offense). But the Ravens’ defense allowed Kyler Murray to pass for more than 20 yards seven times Sunday and can’t allow the big plays against Mahomes. This game should be just as exciting as last year’s but the edge goes to the home team.
C.J. Doon, editor
Chiefs 34, Ravens 30: Lamar Jackson is putting together an MVP-caliber season. To win the award, he’ll have to take it from Patrick Mahomes, who already has 821 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in two games. In a matchup that will highlight two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, the bet here is Mahomes will make just a few more big plays than Jackson to keep Kansas City unbeaten. Another 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards from Jackson might not even be enough to keep up with the Chiefs.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Chiefs 30, Ravens 24: This might be the first time in a while I can recall the lead-up to a big Ravens game and wonder whether the defense will hold up its end of the bargain, not the offense. The Ravens look as if they can go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense for 60 minutes, but the secondary’s breakdowns and bad ball skills are a major question in this matchup.
Mike Preston, columnist
Chiefs 28, Ravens 24: This will be the home opener for Kansas City and that will provide great motivation for the Chiefs. The Ravens have rolled up a lot of offense in the past two weeks against Miami and Arizona, who have the worst-rated defenses in the NFL, but the Chiefs will be tougher.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Chiefs 26, Ravens 20: This is the first big test for Lamar Jackson and the undefeated Ravens and it figures to be a difficult one. The Chiefs probably are the best team in the NFL right now and the Ravens showed on Sunday that their defense is not impermeable. If they can keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense under reasonable control, it’ll be a positive day win or lose.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Chiefs 30, Ravens 28: Through two weeks, the Ravens have the offense you need to beat Kansas City. But their defense doesn’t look like it’s in the same shape as last year’s, which frustrated Patrick Mahomes in an overtime loss. The Chiefs should do just enough in their home opener.
Childs Walker, reporter
Chiefs 34, Ravens 30: With the Ravens sorting through communication lapses in the secondary, this isn’t an ideal time to face the most dynamic passer in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens will consistently move the ball but will fall one score short on the road against the league’s scariest offensive juggernaut.