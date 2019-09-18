Ravens vs. Chiefs staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s rematch in Kansas City?

Chiefs 34, Ravens 30: Lamar Jackson is putting together an MVP-caliber season. To win the award, he’ll have to take it from Patrick Mahomes, who already has 821 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in two games. In a matchup that will highlight two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, the bet here is Mahomes will make just a few more big plays than Jackson to keep Kansas City unbeaten. Another 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards from Jackson might not even be enough to keep up with the Chiefs.