Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs: Ravens face several tough decisions

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 71

Matt Skura, C — 71

James Hurst, G — 71

Ronnie Stanley, T — 71

Marshal Yanda, G — 71

Lamar Jackson, QB — 69

Michael Crabtree, WR — 51

Willie Snead IV, WR — 51

John Brown, WR — 50

Nick Boyle, TE — 39

Gus Edwards, RB — 31

Mark Andrews, TE — 25

Chris Moore, WR — 23

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 23

Maxx Williams, TE — 22

Ty Montgomery, RB — 19

Hayden Hurst, TE — 18

Robert Griffin III, QB — 4

Bradley Bozeman, G — 1

Takeaways

» The backfield workloads continue to be intriguing. Edwards played the most, but Dixon was in for some of the key drives of the game and seems to be on the ascent.

» Hayden Hurst cannot get his rookie season off the ground. It seemed he might benefit from Jackson taking over at quarterback, but he was the fourth tight end in Kansas City, behind Maxx Williams, who was a healthy scratch just a few weeks ago.

» The Ravens will have a tough decision to make at left guard if Alex Lewis returns from the shoulder injury that kept him out against the Chiefs. Lewis has been banged up, but James Hurst looked rusty in his return from a six-game absence. The biggest looming question, of course, is what happens if Joe Flacco is ready to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? If Flacco re-enters the lineup, other positions — especially tight end and running back — could be affected.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chiefs

Chuck Clark, SS — 86

Eric Weddle, FS — 86

C.J. Mosley, LB — 86

Jimmy Smith, CB — 84

Terrell Suggs, LB — 70

Brandon Carr, CB — 68

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 60

Matthew Judon, LB — 59

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 44

Brandon Williams, DT — 41

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 39

Anthony Averett, CB — 39

Michael Pierce, NT — 39

Brent Urban, DE — 34

Chris Wormley, NT — 31

Tavon Young, CB — 24

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 22

Kenny Young, LB — 20

Tyus Bowser, LB — 14

Takeaways

» Not surprisingly, the Chiefs demanded heavy workloads from most of the Ravens’ top defenders. Humphrey and Tavon Young were hampered by groin injuries, leaving Jimmy Smith to play a season-high 84 snaps. Humphrey’s injury, especially, has to be a concern going forward, because he’s as important as any player on the defense.

» Suggs and Judon played season-high snap counts, and Za’Darius Smith came close. To their credit, all three edge rushers played well deep into the game as the Ravens relentlessly blitzed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Onwuasor has re-asserted himself at weak-side linebacker after Kenny Young seemed ready to push him aside early in the year.

CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not get to see the Steelers game against the Raiders but received the update on the plane before they touched down. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not get to see the Steelers game against the Raiders but received the update on the plane before they touched down. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the status of Lamar Jackson injury and the availability of Joe Flacco for Sunday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the status of Lamar Jackson injury and the availability of Joe Flacco for Sunday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker