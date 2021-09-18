Ravens elevate OT Andre Smith, CB Kevon Seymour from practice squad ahead of game vs. Chiefs

The Ravens on Saturday elevated offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour from their practice squad ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Running back Le’Veon Bell will remain inactive for the second straight week. The Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman on Thursday to their 53-man roster after he spent a week on the practice squad.
Under NFL rules, two players can be promoted to the active roster each week. Players can return to the practice squad without going through waivers after the first two promotions. A player can be claimed by another team after their third promotion.
Smith, who opted out of the 2020 season and struggled through training camp last month, rejoined the Ravens’ practice squad Wednesday. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley is not expected to play Sunday after missing a week of practice with an ankle injury, meaning Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari will likely start.
With cornerback Chris Westry suffering a knee injury that will sideline him for at least three weeks, the Ravens signed Seymour to their practice squad Wednesday. He’s played just 82 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps over the past three seasons.