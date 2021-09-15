LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Marquise Brown among Ravens missing at Wednesday’s practice

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were among four Ravens missing for the open portion of practice Wednesday.
Stanley, who struggled in a season-opening loss Monday night to the Las Vegas Raiders, missed a day of practice last week for rest. He’s still regaining flexibility in his ankle, which required surgery last season.
Also missing were cornerback Chris Westry, who played 33 defensive snaps Monday, and defensive end Derek Wolfe, who didn’t practice last week and remains sidelined by a hip/back injury.
The Ravens play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. With defensive end Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu returning to practice, every player on the Chiefs’ active roster was available for Wednesday’s workout.
This story will be updated.