Ravens trade RT Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City; Chiefs send over three picks, including No. 31 overall

The Ravens have traded Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, sending one of their top young players to an AFC rival in exchange for a bounty of picks, including the No. 31 overall selection in next week’s NFL draft.
The Ravens reportedly sent Brown, their 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange for the Chiefs’ first-round pick (No. 31), third-round pick (No. 94) and fourth-round pick (No. 136) as well as a 2022 fifth-round pick.
The Ravens now have the Nos. 27 and 31 overall picks in the draft, no second-round picks and two third-round selections (Nos. 94 and 104). They have nine picks overall in 2021.
Brown was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He requested a trade this offseason after it became apparent that he would be unable to play left tackle in Baltimore, a position that he said holds personal significance to him.
Brown told The Baltimore Sun last season that his father, Orlando Brown Sr., a former Ravens lineman, told his high school coach at DeMatha Catholic High School, “If he can’t play left tackle, put him on defense.” Brown was a star left tackle at Oklahoma, but with Ronnie Stanley already established in Baltimore, he was moved to right tackle.
Brown moved over to left tackle after Stanley suffered a season-ending injury in early November and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year.
The Ravens could replace Brown in the draft or by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who reportedly visited Thursday. The Ravens are expected to wait until at least May 3 to make any additional free-agent signings, when they no longer affect the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
This story will be updated.