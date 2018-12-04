For first time in two years, Ravens are touchdown underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 14

The Ravens are significant underdogs ahead of their Week 14 road test Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Las Vegas betting lines.

Most sportsbooks had the AFC-best Chiefs as 6½- or seven-point favorites as of late Tuesday morning. The Ravens (7-5) have been underdogs just twice this season, and never by more than a field goal. They last faced such long odds over two years ago, when they entered a Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys as seven-point underdogs. They lost, 27-17.

Kansas City (10-2), which is undefeated at home, has been favored by at least a touchdown in four of its previous five games. But the Chiefs failed to cover the spread Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, their first game without star running back Kareem Hunt, who was released Friday after video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman.

The Ravens are 4-4 against Kansas City all time, winning their lone postseason meeting, in 2011, but losing their last matchup, in 2015.

The over-under for the game, which pits the Chiefs' No. 1 scoring offense (37.0 points per game) against the Ravens' No. 1 scoring defense (17.8 points per game), is 53 points.

