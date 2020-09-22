Ravens coach John Harbaugh wanted ‘Monday Night Football’ back in Baltimore. Just not like this.

Last November, a week before his Ravens put on a “Monday Night Football” performance for the ages, coach John Harbaugh made sure to get in his contractually obligated jab at the NFL’s schedule makers.
“We’ve been everywhere on Monday night,” Harbaugh said ahead of a 45-6 walloping of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. “It’s like Johnny Cash: We’ve been everywhere, man, on Monday night — just not in Baltimore. Everywhere but Baltimore.”
After the Ravens' historic 2019 season, the NFL listened. How could it not? For the first time in three years, “Monday Night Football” is coming to Baltimore for the Ravens’ Week 3 showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The trouble is, no fans will be there to see it. The regular season after the greatest regular season in Ravens history just happened to overlap with a pandemic that’s emptied venues like M&T Bank Stadium across the country.
“The irony of it is pretty unbelievable in terms of how few Monday night home games we’ve had in the past 13 years,” Harbaugh said during his weekly news conference Monday. “We get one against the Chiefs, and it’s kind of a big game, and fans are not going to be there. I don’t even know what to say about that. 2020, man. It’s that kind of a crazy year, I guess.”
The Ravens are 13-12 all time in “Monday Night Football” games, and 9-5 under Harbaugh. But they’ve been featured in Baltimore just twice since he was hired in 2008. In 2012, the Ravens started their Super Bowl-winning season with a 44-13 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Five years later, they beat the Houston Texans, 23-16, at M&T Bank Stadium. (Harbaugh was so excited for that one, he even vocalized the game’s iconic jingle in team promos.)
The Ravens will face the Browns in Week 14 on “Monday Night Football,” but that game will be in Cleveland. And it won’t have the “Game of the Year” billing that this one does.
“We’ll be excited to play still," Harbaugh said. "And all that being said, it’ll still be a great environment. It’ll still be a lot of fun. We’ll be ready. They’ll be ready. It’ll be a great night for football.”