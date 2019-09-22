Ravens TE Mark Andrews (foot) active vs. Chiefs; third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson set to make NFL debut

Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews, who has been dealing with a foot injury for the past two weeks, is active and expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, while rookie outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is set to make his NFL debut.
After his second straight 100-yard receiving game last Sunday, Andrews did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday. He leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and has been quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top target through two weeks.
Ferguson, a third-round pick, was inactive for the Ravens’ first two games. The defense’s pass rush has been among the league’s most disruptive, but the rookie could be used as a situational edge rusher against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-powered attack.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, guard Ben Powers, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and inside linebacker Otaro Alaka are healthy scratches. Also inactive are cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and safety Brynden Trawick (elbow), who did not practice all week and were not expected to play.
Former Ravens tackle Greg Senat, who was claimed off waivers last week, is among Kansas City’s seven inactive players. Also inactive are star wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder), starting running back Damien WIlliams (knee), starting left tackle Eric Fisher (core), offensive linemen Nick Allegretti and Martinas Rankin and defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.