The Ravens’ strategies for stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs haven’t worked. The alternatives are just as grim. | ANALYSIS

So just take your chances in coverage, right? If you can rely on a three- or four-man front to bother Mahomes, maybe. But the Ravens have done that only once. In 2018, they registered a pressure on 21 of 35 of Mahomes’ non-blitzed drop-backs — a higher pressure rate, surprisingly, than on his blitzed drop-backs — and got to him for their only three sacks. They also forced Mahomes’ only interception in series history with a four-man rush.