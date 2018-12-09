Ravens QB Joe Flacco inactive again vs. Chiefs; J. Hurst starts, secondary gets good news

Quarterback Joe Flacco is inactive for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the fourth straight game the team’s longtime starter will miss.

Flacco was a full participant in practice Friday and was awaiting clearance from doctors, coach John Harbaugh said then. He injured his right hip over a month ago in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return to practice until Nov. 29. Medical experts said he risked a possible career-altering dislocation if he returned too soon.

Flacco was inactive for the Ravens’ game last week against the Atlanta Falcons, the third straight win led by rookie Lamar Jackson, but Harbaugh declined Friday to say who might start Sunday if both were available.

Safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) will miss his second straight game, but the Ravens secondary will be no further depleted against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's passing attack. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin) and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), all of whom were questionable entering the weekend, are on the team's 46-man game day roster.

James Hurst (back), who has missed the team’s past six games, will start at left guard in place of the injured Alex Lewis (shoulder). Rookie Orlando Brown Jr., who took over for Hurst at right tackle, will remain at the position.

Also inactive for the Ravens are wide receiver Jordan Lasley, fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard, outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Kelvin Benjamin and safety Eric Berry are the Chiefs’ notable inactives. Running back Charcandrick West, guards Kahlil McKenzie and Jimmy Murray and tight end Deon Yelder are also inactive.

The Ravens cheerleaders perform in 2018.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer