Instant analysis: Ravens lose to Chiefs, 34-20, ending 14-game regular-season winning streak

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens haven’t been humiliated like this since a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns last season. This wasn’t a case of a few plays going the wrong way. The Chiefs executed a superior game plan on both sides of the ball while the Ravens stumbled into amateurish mistakes. Give Kansas City coach Andy Reid and his staff credit for finding every vulnerability in the Ravens defense and give Patrick Mahomes credit for exploiting those vulnerabilities. He was nearly perfect on a night when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played one of the worst games of his career. The Ravens lost almost every important matchup in what was billed as a meeting of the NFL’s two best teams. They didn’t block well enough, cover well enough or secure the ball well enough. So this becomes a time for self-assessment in Baltimore. The Ravens weren’t sharp enough, possession to possession, to keep up with the NFL’s best. Now, they know how far they have to go to reach their lofty goals in January.