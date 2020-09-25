Ravens' Anthony Levine Sr. still limited at practice; Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins returns

Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. was one of three Ravens still limited at practice Friday, while defensive end Calais Campbell returned after a day off.
Levine has been dealing with an abdomen injury that limited him Thursday. Another special teams standout, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), has yet to fully participate this week. Rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) was also limited and appears unlikely to be available for the Ravens’ Week 3 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams missed practice for noninjury reasons, just as Campbell did Thursday.
Two Chiefs backups, defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (knee/ankle), missed practice Friday. Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) was still limited, while starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck) returned after missing Thursday’s workout. Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and running back Darrel Williams (ankle) were full participants.
With the Ravens and Chiefs playing Monday night, the teams' final injury report will be released Saturday.