Ravens in good health entering Week 3; Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins misses practice

Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) returned to practice Thursday for the first time since training camp and could be available for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore and Madubuike were both limited in practice, but coach John Harbaugh indicated Monday that Moore is more likely to play because of his special teams acumen.
“Justin, he’s a rookie, so we’d have to see enough to feel comfortable with him out there Monday night," Harbaugh said. "But from a health standpoint, this is the week that both of those guys have a shot, yes.”
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. was also limited with an abdomen injury. Defensive end Calais Campbell sat out practice for noninjury reasons. Cornerback Tavon Young, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, was out but has not yet been placed on injured reserve.
Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion protocol), who’s third on the team in receiving yards, and backup defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) missed practice Thursday.
Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday after missing Week 2 with a broken hand he suffered in the Chiefs’ season opener. Backup running back Darrel Williams (ankle) was limited.
While Kansas City is still without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who’s sitting out the season’s first four games because of an NFL suspension, Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark was a full participant Thursday. He missed part of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers while dealing with an illness.