Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Jimmy Smith inactive for Week 2 game vs. Chiefs

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith are inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.
Stanley, who made his first start since November in the season-opening 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders after missing most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, did not practice this week. Smith, who’s also dealing with ankle injury, also did not practice. Both were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who struggled in his Ravens debut against the Raiders at right tackle, is expected to fill in for Stanley on the left side, while Patrick Mekari takes over at right tackle.
Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are also inactive.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was limited in practice this week with a back injury, are active.
This article will be updated.