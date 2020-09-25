The Ravens always lead big. The Chiefs always come back. What happens on ‘Monday Night Football?’

“I think the misconception of our offense is that we’re only a run-first team,” tight end Mark Andrews said after the team’s Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. “We’ve shown time and time again that we can throw the ball. We used the run game to throw off that. We’re going to be dangerous in the passing game. You’ve seen it last year, you’re going to see it this year. We’re going to continue to grow in that area, and we’ve got to continue to grow in the run game. We’ve got to be the best at that both.”