Ravens-Chiefs by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14:

» 3-for-3: Chiefs on fourth down. The Ravens were 1-for-3.

» 198: Rushing yards for the Ravens, who had at least 200 the previous three games.

» 15: Quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ most in a game since 2014.

» 132.5: Career sacks for the Ravens’ Terrell Suggs, tying him with Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal for 13th on the NFL’s all-time list. Suggs was credited with half a sack Sunday.

112: Penalty yards given up by the Ravens on 11 flags. The Chiefs were penalized seven times for 53 yards.