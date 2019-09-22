Instant analysis: In matchup of hot QBs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Chiefs hold off Ravens, 33-28

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens have reason to be worried about their pass coverage. The game got away when they failed to account for speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman on an 83-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dissected them with screens and midrange throws to tight end Travis Kelce. Lamar Jackson made some thrilling improvisational plays as he tried to rally the Ravens in the second half, but he didn’t throw with the same precision we saw in Weeks 1 and 2. The Ravens did rediscover their identity as a power-running team for stretches of the game, but they undermined themselves with several horribly timed penalties. It’s almost impossible to keep up with the Chiefs when you’re playing through such self-imposed handicaps.