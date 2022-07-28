Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, a fourth-round pick, to undergo sports hernia surgery

Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will undergo sports hernia surgery and could miss several weeks.

Kolar, a fourth-round draft pick out of Iowa State, will have the surgery early next week, Ravens coach John Harbuagh said after Thursday’s training camp practice. Kolar had a sports hernia that required surgery in 2020 and Harbaugh described the injury as “lingering from college.”

Kolar has not practiced since rookies reported to Owings Mills for training camp last week.

“We’ll get it cleaned up now,” Harbaugh said. “Would’ve loved to have got it cleaned up earlier, but we didn’t have it earlier. I think he felt like he could manage it, but it’s gotten to the point where it needs to be fixed.”

Harbaugh likened the injury to what wide receiver Rashod Bateman dealt with last August when he had groin surgery. Bateman missed the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season before making his debut in a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh did not predict how long Kolar would be out, but a 2017 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found that NFL players who undergo the surgery during the season (excluding the last month) return in about two months, on average.

This story will be updated.