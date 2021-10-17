xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers: Week 6 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 17, 2021 6:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (4-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-1).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: CBS, Ch. 13 (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Coverage map:

Blue: Chargers at Ravens. Red: Chiefs at Washington. Green: Texans at Colts.
Blue: Chargers at Ravens. Red: Chiefs at Washington. Green: Texans at Colts. (506Sports.com)

The Ravens-Chargers game will not air on TV in the Washington market.

Stream: CBS Sports

Radio: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

Forecast: Partly cloudy, low 60s

Line: Ravens by 2½ (as of Saturday night)

[More from sports] Ravens WR Marquise Brown calls former Baltimore LB Bart Scott’s criticism on ESPN ‘foolishness’

Over-under: 51 ½

