Ravens vs. Chargers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 27, Chargers 26: Another Ravens game coming down to wire? Shocking, I know. But these teams are so evenly matched that it’s hard to envision a blowout. I’m most looking forward to seeing how the Ravens defend the Chargers on third down, where quarterback Justin Herbert has thrived. According to The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, Herbert’s 0.04 expected points added per play on first and second downs ranks 25th in the league, but on third down, he jumps up to 0.44 EPA per play, which ranks sixth. Can defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale confuse Herbert enough to get his unit off the field in crucial situations? In the end, I trust Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker a little more than Herbert and the Chargers’ shaky special teams.