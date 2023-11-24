Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 12 game between the Ravens (8-3) and the Chargers (4-6) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Ravens 29, Chargers 17: The Ravens and Chargers share a dubious distinction: Both teams have blown three fourth-quarter leads this season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. That’s about where the similarities end. Though the Chargers have their own dynamic quarterback in Justin Herbert and an offense that can score, they also have one of the league’s worst defenses. And now they’re without star edge rusher Joey Bosa. Baltimore being without tight end Mark Andrews will slow the offense some, but between the thunder and lightning of Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell and a passing game that is starting to hit its stride, the Ravens show up big in prime time again.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 30, Chargers 24: The Chargers are ready to pack it in for the season and they will fold if the Ravens get off to a strong start. Los Angeles is definitely in need of a new coach.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 34, Chargers 24: The Chargers will always be dangerous with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Keenan Allen catching his passes. They scored 34 in a loss to the Dolphins and 38 in a loss to the Lions. Their leaky defense, on the other hand, is not equipped to deal with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens aren’t the team you want to see when your season is coming apart.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 31, Chargers 13: I don’t understand why oddsmakers expect this one to be close. On paper, the Chargers are as talented as any team in the NFL, but they routinely come up short in big games. Even if Justin Herbert can attack the Ravens’ secondary, his defense will probably let him down. Plus, he endured one of the worst starts of his career in a 34-6 loss in Baltimore in 2021. Ravens rookie Zay Flowers will rub some salt in the wound with a long touchdown catch one week after Quentin Johnston, drafted one spot ahead of Flowers, dropped a potential game-winning score.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 41, Chargers 28: This is a good matchup for the Ravens. The Chargers are on the verge of a meltdown (if they’re not already melting down) and coach Brandon Staley’s seat is as hot as anyone’s. Justin Herbert is a great quarterback who has not learned how to win. He’ll pad the stats, but his team won’t threaten to beat Baltimore. Lamar Jackson has found his groove and shouldn’t have any problem moving the ball against Los Angeles, though it still has Khalil Mack and his 11 sacks (though six of those came in one game). Look for Keaton Mitchell to exceed 100 yards in this one.