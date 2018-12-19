Staff picks for Saturday's Ravens-Chargers game in Los Angeles

Jen Badie

Chargers 27, Ravens 17

It’s never easy traveling to the West Coast, but the Ravens have to do it on a short week and are facing a well-rested Chargers team that last played Thursday. The Chargers are averaging 28.2 points a game, and so far this season, the Ravens haven’t had a lot of success putting away high-powered offenses like the one led by Philip Rivers.

Edward Lee

Chargers 24, Ravens 20

To get a sense of how tight this series is, the Ravens own a 6-5 edge against the Chargers and have outscored them by just five points. But they are 3-4 in California, and the Chargers have outscored them by 21 points. In a matchup between two of the better teams in the NFL, the advantage shifts to the home team.

Mike Preston

Chargers 21, Ravens 17

The Chargers have had more time to prepare, and the Ravens are operating on a short week and are flying to the West Coast. If the Ravens can get something out of the passing game, they have a chance of winning because being one-dimensional isn’t good enough against this team. The Chargers are balanced on both sides of the ball, and that in itself is too much for the Ravens.

Peter Schmuck

Chargers 27, Ravens 23

Hate to be negative here, because the playoffs probably ride on this game, but the Ravens have to go coast-to-coast on a short week to play a very good team that is coming off a Thursday game. Nice scheduling. If Lamar Jackson can protect the football and pick up key first downs like he did against the Bucs, there's certainly a chance to win this one, but the Chargers are on a huge roll and figure to stay that way.

Jonas Shaffer

Chargers 27, Ravens 17

The Chargers are coming off one of this NFL season's most impressive wins — and they didn't even have their top receiver or running back fully available. The Ravens will face a rush defense that isn't terrible — and on three fewer days of rest. They'll need multiple takeaways to win.

Childs Walker

Ravens 23, Chargers 21

Logic says the Chargers, winners in 10 of their last 11 games and the most balanced opponent the Ravens have played in two months, should be solid favorites. But look a little closer and you see that teams such as the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans have established the blueprint for going to Los Angeles and slowing the game down with runs and defense. The Ravens run and defend at an elite level, and they’ll use that formula to pull the upset.