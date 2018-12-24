Ravens snap count analysis from Saturday's win over the Chargers: More time on field for Pierce, Judon, Onwuasor

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chargers
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 62
Matt Skura, C — 62
Marshal Yanda, G — 62
Lamar Jackson, QB — 62
Ronnie Stanley, T — 62
James Hurst, G — 45
Michael Crabtree, WR — 43
Willie Snead IV, WR — 42
Nick Boyle, TE — 39
John Brown, WR — 34
Kenneth Dixon, RB — 29
Chris Moore, WR — 27
Gus Edwards, RB — 23
Bradley Bozeman, G — 21
Maxx Williams, TE — 20
Mark Andrews, TE — 20
Hayden Hurst, TE — 17
Ty Montgomery, RB — 11
Jermaine Eluemunor, G — 1
Takeaways
» The Ravens again rotated James Hurst and Bozeman at left guard.
» Dixon played more than Edwards for a second straight week, despite his costly fumble to start the second half. If Edwards is in the game, there’s a good chance he’s going to carry the ball.
» Boyle bounced back from a concussion to resume his place as the No. 1 tight end.
» John Brown, who has not carved out a substantial role in the Jackson-led offense, played a season-low 34 snaps.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chargers
Tony Jefferson, SS — 63
C.J. Mosley, LB — 63
Eric Weddle, FS — 63
Brandon Carr, CB — 53
Jimmy Smith, CB — 53
Matthew Judon, LB — 48
Terrell Suggs, LB — 48
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 47
Za’Darius Smith, LB — 40
Michael Pierce, NT — 35
Tavon Young, CB — 35
Brandon Williams, DT — 31
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 30
Brent Urban, DE — 25
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 19
Tyus Bowser, LB — 16
Kenny Young, LB — 12
Chris Wormley, NT — 12
Takeaways
» Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale made good on his promise to use Pierce more heavily over the last few weeks of the season.
» Judon played a season-high 76 percent of defensive snaps, matching Suggs’ workload.
» Onwuasor played more than twice as many snaps as Kenny Young and made the most of his opportunities with two sacks and a key forced fumble.
» Tavon Young received his heaviest workload since Week 9 as the Ravens sought to cover the Chargers’ deep corps of receivers.
» Wormley played a season-low 12 snaps.