Ravens snap count analysis from Saturday's win over the Chargers: More time on field for Pierce, Judon, Onwuasor

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chargers

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 62

Matt Skura, C — 62

Marshal Yanda, G — 62

Lamar Jackson, QB — 62

Ronnie Stanley, T — 62

James Hurst, G — 45

Michael Crabtree, WR — 43

Willie Snead IV, WR — 42

Nick Boyle, TE — 39

John Brown, WR — 34

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 29

Chris Moore, WR — 27

Gus Edwards, RB — 23

Bradley Bozeman, G — 21

Maxx Williams, TE — 20

Mark Andrews, TE — 20

Hayden Hurst, TE — 17

Ty Montgomery, RB — 11

Jermaine Eluemunor, G — 1

Takeaways

» The Ravens again rotated James Hurst and Bozeman at left guard.

» Dixon played more than Edwards for a second straight week, despite his costly fumble to start the second half. If Edwards is in the game, there’s a good chance he’s going to carry the ball.

» Boyle bounced back from a concussion to resume his place as the No. 1 tight end.

» John Brown, who has not carved out a substantial role in the Jackson-led offense, played a season-low 34 snaps.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chargers

Tony Jefferson, SS — 63

C.J. Mosley, LB — 63

Eric Weddle, FS — 63

Brandon Carr, CB — 53

Jimmy Smith, CB — 53

Matthew Judon, LB — 48

Terrell Suggs, LB — 48

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 47

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 40

Michael Pierce, NT — 35

Tavon Young, CB — 35

Brandon Williams, DT — 31

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 30

Brent Urban, DE — 25

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 19

Tyus Bowser, LB — 16

Kenny Young, LB — 12

Chris Wormley, NT — 12

Takeaways

» Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale made good on his promise to use Pierce more heavily over the last few weeks of the season.

» Judon played a season-high 76 percent of defensive snaps, matching Suggs’ workload.

» Onwuasor played more than twice as many snaps as Kenny Young and made the most of his opportunities with two sacks and a key forced fumble.

» Tavon Young received his heaviest workload since Week 9 as the Ravens sought to cover the Chargers’ deep corps of receivers.

» Wormley played a season-low 12 snaps.

