Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's wild-card loss to Chargers: Low counts for Edwards, Boyle

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chargers

Matt Skura, C — 61

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 61

Lamar Jackson, QB — 61

Ronnie Stanley, T — 61

Marshal Yanda, G — 61

Michael Crabtree, WR — 51

Willie Snead IV, WR — 51

John Brown, WR — 40

Bradley Bozeman, G — 34

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 32

Mark Andrews, TE — 28

James Hurst, G — 27

Gus Edwards, RB — 21

Nick Boyle, TE — 18

Ty Montgomery, RB — 18

Maxx Williams, TE — 17

Hayden Hurst, TE — 16

Chris Moore, WR — 11

Buck Allen, RB — 1

Jermaine Eluemunor, G — 1

Takeaways

» The season-low snap count for Boyle and the lighter-than-usual workload for Edwards tell you how much the Ravens went away from their power running game.

» James Hurst had a poor game and ended up playing fewer snaps than Bozeman. That could be a sign of things to come for the offensive line.

» Moore was limited by his shoulder and hip injuries, playing his fewest offensive snaps of the season and ceding kick-return duties to Montgomery.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chargers

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 73

C.J. Mosley, LB — 73

Tony Jefferson, SS — 72

Jimmy Smith, CB — 69

Eric Weddle, FS — 65

Brandon Carr, CB — 59

Matthew Judon, LB — 57

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 53

Brandon Williams, DT — 48

Terrell Suggs, LB — 48

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 41

Brent Urban, DE — 40

Chris Wormley, NT — 28

Michael Pierce, NT — 20

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 19

Tyus Bowser, LB — 16

Kenny Young, LB — 10

Chuck Clark, FS — 8

Chris Board, LB — 3

Takeaways

» The Ravens mostly compensated for Tavon Young’s absence by playing Humphrey, Carr and Jimmy Smith together.

» Judon played one of the best games of his career and earned his second-heaviest workload of the season. Both he and Za’Darius Smith played more snaps than Suggs.

» Williams and Wormley had to play more than usual after Pierce hurt his right elbow.

» Onwuasor played 41 snaps compared with 10 for Kenny Young, which tells you who ultimately won the position battle at weak-side linebacker.

CAPTION Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III hopes to return for another year and be the backup to Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III hopes to return for another year and be the backup to Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I appreciate the organization bringing me in and giving me a chance," said wide receiver John Brown. " Of course I would like to be back, I know how things are run around here and I will like to continue to be a Raven." (Kevin Richardson) "I appreciate the organization bringing me in and giving me a chance," said wide receiver John Brown. " Of course I would like to be back, I know how things are run around here and I will like to continue to be a Raven." (Kevin Richardson)

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker