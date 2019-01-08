Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's wild-card loss to Chargers: Low counts for Edwards, Boyle

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Chargers
Matt Skura, C — 61
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 61
Lamar Jackson, QB — 61
Ronnie Stanley, T — 61
Marshal Yanda, G — 61
Michael Crabtree, WR — 51
Willie Snead IV, WR — 51
John Brown, WR — 40
Bradley Bozeman, G — 34
Kenneth Dixon, RB — 32
Mark Andrews, TE — 28
James Hurst, G — 27
Gus Edwards, RB — 21
Nick Boyle, TE — 18
Ty Montgomery, RB — 18
Maxx Williams, TE — 17
Hayden Hurst, TE — 16
Chris Moore, WR — 11
Buck Allen, RB — 1
Jermaine Eluemunor, G — 1
Takeaways
» The season-low snap count for Boyle and the lighter-than-usual workload for Edwards tell you how much the Ravens went away from their power running game.
» James Hurst had a poor game and ended up playing fewer snaps than Bozeman. That could be a sign of things to come for the offensive line.
» Moore was limited by his shoulder and hip injuries, playing his fewest offensive snaps of the season and ceding kick-return duties to Montgomery.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Chargers
Marlon Humphrey, CB — 73
C.J. Mosley, LB — 73
Tony Jefferson, SS — 72
Jimmy Smith, CB — 69
Eric Weddle, FS — 65
Brandon Carr, CB — 59
Matthew Judon, LB — 57
Za’Darius Smith, LB — 53
Brandon Williams, DT — 48
Terrell Suggs, LB — 48
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 41
Brent Urban, DE — 40
Chris Wormley, NT — 28
Michael Pierce, NT — 20
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 19
Tyus Bowser, LB — 16
Kenny Young, LB — 10
Chuck Clark, FS — 8
Chris Board, LB — 3
Takeaways
» The Ravens mostly compensated for Tavon Young’s absence by playing Humphrey, Carr and Jimmy Smith together.
» Judon played one of the best games of his career and earned his second-heaviest workload of the season. Both he and Za’Darius Smith played more snaps than Suggs.
» Williams and Wormley had to play more than usual after Pierce hurt his right elbow.
» Onwuasor played 41 snaps compared with 10 for Kenny Young, which tells you who ultimately won the position battle at weak-side linebacker.