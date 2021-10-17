Ravens LB Patrick Queen exits with thigh injury, but returns vs. Chargers

Ravens second-year inside linebacker Patrick Queen injured his thigh during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but returned late in the second quarter after being listed as questionable.
With 4:32 left on the clock, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a short pass to receiver Keenan Allen. Queen made the tackle, but remained face down on the field in pain.
The Ravens’ training staff, as well as coach John Harbaugh, ran onto the field to attend to Queen. After being looked at by trainers, Queen was able to limp off the field under his own power.
Queen was looked at by trainers on the sideline as he paced back and forth, testing his thigh. He also used the exercise bike to try and stay loose. He returned to the field with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.
The Ravens have seen their fair share of injuries at the inside linebacker position. Veteran L.J. Fort tore his ACL during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and is out for the season. Otaro Alaka is also on injured reserve with a knee injury.
This story will be updated.