“We really wanted to work on balancing out the scale, so to speak, this offseason,” Roman said. “I don’t think you want to present a singular problem to a defense, because in this league, they can stop something all the time if they really, really want to commit to it. So, it was critical that Lamar really applied himself, and he did. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do with a great attitude. I really think the results have shown.”