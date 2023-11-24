Ravens’ Zay Flowers ‘ready to go,’ Odell Beckham Jr. ‘game-time’ decision Sunday night vs. Chargers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown against the Browns with fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers on Nov. 12. (Terrance Williams/AP)

The Ravens could have their full complement of wide receivers when they face the NFL’s worst pass defense Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Rookie Zay Flowers missed Thursday’s practice with a hip injury but was back on the field Friday in Owings Mills. He said he’ll play against the Chargers despite being listed as questionable.

“I feel good,” said Flowers, who leads Baltimore with 53 catches for 588 yards. “I’m ready to go.

“That wasn’t even a question. I had to take a little break really quick. Now, I’m back.”

He might not be the only one.

Fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his shoulder in the Ravens’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16 and was limited in practice all week. The 31-year-old former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection said he is a “game-time” decision but hopes to be on the field.

“I’m trying my best each and every way,” said Beckham, who is coming off a 116-yard performance and has 10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns over his past three games. “I won’t say that it’ll be pain free, but I’m definitely going to find a way to do what I can for the people in this locker room [and] this team and find another way to help us get another win.”

It would also be something of a homecoming for Beckham, who won a Super Bowl in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Rams, who share the stadium with the Chargers. It’s also, however, where he suffered a torn ACL before missing all of last season and eventually signing with the Ravens earlier this year.

Still, he’s looking forward to being back in Los Angeles, where he has a home in the offseason.

“There’s just certain places that have a home feeling for you,” Beckham said. “It’s a beautiful place [with] a lot of great memories that I’ve had there. I’m just looking forward to it.”

Having both, along with Rashod Bateman, who was a full participant for the second straight day after being limited by a foot injury Wednesday, would help fill the void of losing tight end Mark Andrews to a likely season-ending ankle injury. The Chargers have also allowed an NFL-worst 291.6 yards passing per game.

Meanwhile, Ravens starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable, said he expects to play as well. The 2019 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection missed last week’s game against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m fortunate and blessed enough to have nothing serious come out of that,” Stanley said. “Yes, I’m expecting to play.”

As for the rest of the Ravens’ injury report, linebacker Malik Harrison is doubtful after missing Friday’s practice with a groin injury. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) and tight end Charlie Kolar (illness) are questionable, while linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) is out. Kolar’s designation makes Isaiah Likely the only healthy tight end on the roster, though fullback Patrick Ricard has experience at tight end.

For the Chargers, tight end Gerald Everett (chest) and wide receiver Jalen Guyton (groin) are questionable, though Everett practiced fully Friday. Tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and safety JT Woods (illness) are out.