Ravens CB Tavon Young, battling groin injury, will not play vs. Chargers

The Ravens captured the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs as a result of their 26-24 win against the Cleveland Browns a week ago, but they gave up 376 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

The pass defense will try to prove that showing was an anomaly, but will do so without top slot cornerback Tavon Young, who has been deactivated for Sunday’s wildcard game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Young has been battling a groin injury since late November and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in some limited work Friday. He was listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week, but did not appear to move well in a workout prior to Sunday’s game.

Without Young, the defense could slide outside cornerback Brandon Carr inside or lean more on Anthony Levine Sr. or Maurice Canady.

The Ravens also scratched quarterback Robert Griffin III, rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley, left guard Alex Lewis (left shoulder), defensive tackle Patrick Ricard, rookie defensive end Zach Sieler and outside linebacker Tim Williams.

Wide receiver/kick returner Chris Moore is active despite sitting out Friday’s practice because of a “muscle issue” related to the shoulder injury he sustained in the win against the Browns. Moore, who had fully participated in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions, had been listed as questionable.

Los Angeles will play without a second defensive starter after deactivating nose tackle Brandon Mebane. Rated the team’s top interior lineman according to Pro Football Focus, Mebane has been in Omaha with his ailing newborn daughter and was listed as doubtful. The Chargers had ruled out outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on Friday.

Four others starters in safety Jahleel Addae (shoulder), left guard Dan Feeney (knee), running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) and right tackle Sam Tevi (groin) are active.

Los Angeles also scratched rookie wide receiver Dylan Cantrell, right guard Forrest Lamp, defensive end Anthony Lanier II, running back Troymaine Pope and center Cole Toner. The team elected Saturday not to activate tight end Hunter Henry (torn right ACL) from the physically unable to perform list and move him to the active roster.

CAPTION Ravens players and fans are getting ready for the game against the L.A. Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron) Ravens players and fans are getting ready for the game against the L.A. Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron) CAPTION "The more we're on tape, the more we'll see what different coordinator [do], what they like to do against you, and we'll build a little library on that," said John Harbaugh. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "The more we're on tape, the more we'll see what different coordinator [do], what they like to do against you, and we'll build a little library on that," said John Harbaugh. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun