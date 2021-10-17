Ravens S DeShon Elliott, OT Alejandro Villanueva active vs. Chargers; RB Ty’Son Williams inactive

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva are active for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Elliott hasn’t played since the Ravens’ Week 3 victory over the Detroit Lions, when he exited the game after injuring his quad in the third quarter. Villanueva, who missed practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday and Friday, will play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Elliott was a full participant Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will make his NFL debut. Bateman, a first-round draft pick, was sidelined for the first five games after suffering a groin injury in August. Tyre Phillips was activated from injured reserve, providing offensive line reinforcement after rookie left guard Ben Cleveland went on short-term IR with a knee injury.
Phillips hasn’t played since he injured his knee in the season-opening loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Reserve safety Geno Stone, who missed last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a thigh injury, is also active.
Offensive tackle Andre Smith and running back Le’Veon Bell were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. With Bell returning to the active roster, running back Ty’Son Williams will not play against the Chargers.
Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are also inactive. Watkins injured his hamstring in the second quarter of the Ravens’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Stanley will be missing his fifth straight game.
Safety Ar’Darius Washington, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and defensive tackle Broderick Washington will not play for the Ravens. Ferguson returned to practice Wednesday after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
For the Chargers, wide receiver Mike Williams is active despite missing practice the entire week with a knee injury. Williams currently leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns with six. Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest), safety Nas Adderley (hip), tight end Tre McKitty, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, running back Larry Rountree and quarterback Easton Stick are inactive.