Chargers TE Hunter Henry won't play vs. Ravens; DT Brandon Mebane also unlikely

Los Angeles Chargers starting tight end Hunter Henry was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Ravens in their AFC wild-card game.

Henry tore the ACL in his right knee during a May practice and returned to practice in mid-December. Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Henry would be on a “pitch count” if he played Sunday. He was third on the team in both catches (45) and receiving yards (579) in 14 games last season.

With Henry missing the 2018 regular season, 38-year-old Antonio Gates led Chargers tight ends with 28 catches for 333 yards. Gates’ fumble late in the team’s Week 16 meeting with the Ravens led to a decisive defensive touchdown by cornerback Tavon Young.

Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane remains doubtful to play Sunday. He missed the team’s three practices this week to be in Omaha, Neb., with his infant daughter, Makenna, who is battling a rare chromosomal disorder.

If Mebane is unavailable, the Chargers defense would be limited up the middle against the Ravens’ productive ground game. With starting linebackers Jatavis Brown and Denzel Perryman out injured, the Chargers do not have a top-100 interior defensive lineman or linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus rankings.

