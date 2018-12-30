Ravens will host Chargers in wild-card game at 1:05 p.m. next Sunday; more tickets put on sale

The Ravens’ wild-card-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off at 1:05 p.m. next Sunday, the team announced Sunday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Ravens secured the AFC North title and the conference’s No. 4 seed with a dramatic 26-24 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. They have won six of their past seven games overall, including a 22-10 victory in Week 16 over the Chargers in Carson, Calif. They last hosted a playoff game in 2012.

The Chargers ended the regular season with a win over the Denver Broncos but could not overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Despite finishing tied with Kansas City for the most wins in the conference, they had to settle for the AFC’s top wild-card spot and fifth seed.

The AFC South champion and third-seeded Houston Texans will face the winner of Sunday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game, provided it does not end in a tie. If it does, the Pittsburgh Steelers would earn the No. 6 seed.

The Chiefs and AFC East champion New England Patriots finished Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the AFC and received first-round byes.

An initial allotment of Ravens wild-card-game tickets, which sold out, was made available to the general public last week. Now that a game is confirmed to be played in Baltimore, the Ravens released additional tickets at the conclusion of Sunday’s game.

Those tickets can be purchased online at baltimoreravens.com/tickets or ticketmaster.com. or by phone at 410-547-7328 or 800-745-3000. Fans may call 410-261-RAVE (7283) for ticket information only.

