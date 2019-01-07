Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card-round loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

Yes, the Ravens went down with Lamar Jackson, but coach John Harbaugh kept the big picture in mind by sticking with him.

Jackson endured the most dispiriting game of his rookie season, failing to handle the ball cleanly, throwing inaccurately as the Ravens tried to build early momentum and fleeing for his life as Chargers defenders overwhelmed the blockers in front of him.

This performance was catnip for those who doubt Jackson can make it as a long-term NFL quarterback.

Calls for Joe Flacco to relieve Jackson practically choked Twitter, and fans at M&T Bank Stadium booed each time the rookie jogged back onto the field in the fourth quarter.

Teammates such as Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey felt moved to yell back at fans. “I wasn't surprised,” Smith said afterward. “I was more just a little bit pissed that we fought, this guy fought, [6-1] as a starter, and when it got a little rough at the end, people were booing. Come on, why would you do that? He's the same guy that helped us get here.”

Harbaugh said he considered pulling Jackson in favor of Flacco. In the end, he said everyone on the team’s sideline agreed that Jackson should remain in the game. It proved to be a fine call in the short term as Jackson used his improvisational skills to rally the Ravens for two late touchdowns. They had the ball with a chance to win the game in the last minute.

More importantly, Harbaugh made the right call for the big picture of the franchise. It has been clear for months now that Jackson will be the Ravens’ quarterback going forward and Flacco will be starting in another city.

The last thing Harbaugh needed was a whole offseason of fans wondering why the new face of the Ravens was yanked from a playoff game.

Jackson has many flaws to work through, from his inconsistency on basic throws to his persistent troubles with snaps and handoffs. He fumbled three times and threw an interception against the Chargers, and he’ll always court disaster until he reduces such mistakes.

Harbaugh said improved ballhandling will be a major offseason project for the Ravens as they continue to design a unique offense around Jackson’s unusual talents. “That’s the thing we have to be great at,” he said.

We all need to step back and remember that the flaws we dwell on with Jackson are common to many — maybe even most — rookie quarterbacks. What’s less common is for a 21-year-old to come in and win the favor of a veteran locker room when his team’s playoff ambitions are hanging in the balance. That’s a man worth betting on, even if the bargain is not always pretty.

“He’s the future,” safety Eric Weddle said. “He’s such a bright kid, unbelievable energy and personality. He’s likable. He works hard. As you guys can tell, he’s devastated right now, and that’s what’s going to drive him in the offseason. He’ll come back 10 times better than he was this year.”

The Ravens defense will look different next season, but its tradition of excellence is alive and well.

For all the talk about Jackson, the Ravens made the playoffs because they had one of the two or three best defenses in the NFL, a unit that could mash Pro Bowl quarterbacks, blanket elite receivers or build a wall against dynamic running backs, depending on the needs in a given week.

That defense played another outstanding game against the Chargers, holding a talented all-around offense to 3.7 yards per play with only one gain longer than 20 yards. Quarterback Philip Rivers failed to reach 200 passing yards three times this season. Two of those came against the Ravens.

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and his players should be proud of what they accomplished after a run of seasons in which the Ravens were good but not great on defense. That said, the defense is probably headed for more change than the offense between now and September.

The dean of the group, linebacker Terrell Suggs, is a free agent. He wants to return to the Ravens, but will the team be as eager after Suggs produced just 1½ sacks over the last 10 games?

Weddle, who conducts the defense from the back end, said his 12th season could be his last. He said he could walk away with no regrets if that’s his inclination.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, the leader at the heart of the defense, is a free agent and will receive substantial money from someone after he made his fourth Pro Bowl in five years. Mosley played another strong game against the Chargers, with 11 combined tackles, and the guess here is the Ravens will make a serious push to keep him. Martindale has campaigned for Mosley as the long-term pacesetter for the defense.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith seems less likely to be back after finally blossoming into the team’s best overall pass rusher in 2018. The Ravens have generally let the hungry free-agent market take such players, and Smith will receive a big deal from someone because he can menace quarterbacks from the outside or the inside.

Veteran cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr could also be cut for cost-saving reasons, though both remain effective.

Even if the Ravens lose most of those players, they’ll be formidable on defense again in 2019. As we saw against the Chargers, third-year NFL linebacker Matthew Judon can be the most disruptive defensive player on the field any given Sunday. Patrick Onwuasor keeps defying the odds as a wide receiver turned safety turned inside linebacker. Humphrey is a legitimate star in the making at cornerback. Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams remain immovable problems for any opponent hoping to run between the tackles.