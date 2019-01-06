Ravens' wild-card-round loss to the Chargers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card playoff round:

1st — Time in seven postseasons under Ravens coach John Harbaugh that the team did not win at least one playoff game.

2 — Touchdown catches for Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree, tying a franchise playoff record shared by Torrey Smith (Jan. 12, 2013) and Anquan Boldin (Jan. 20, 2013).

5 — Chargers drives started in Ravens territory. Los Angeles was tied for seventh most in the regular season in possessions begun in opponent territory.

6-0 — Ravens’ record in the postseason when allowing under 250 yards until the Chargers’ won with 243.

21 — Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson’s age, making him the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game in NFL history. He turns 22 Monday.

