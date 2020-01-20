Three things the Ravens can learn from the Chiefs and 49ers after championship Sunday

One can make the argument that the Chiefs were perhaps one offsides penalty and a coin flip away from making two straight trips to the Super Bowl. Instead, Kansas City was knocked out of the playoffs at home last season as a No. 1 seed, just like the Ravens. The Chiefs repeated this season as AFC West champions with a 12-4 record but began the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and went through their own struggles. Mahomes dislocated his kneecap midseason, missed two games and had a slight dropoff in production from his NFL Most Valuable Player year. Kansas City’s much-maligned defense went through its own struggles early in the season. But the Chiefs got hot at the right time and sustained their high level of play through the playoffs, eventually atoning for last year’s disappointing loss.