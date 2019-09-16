Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s versatility, durability key amid injuries to secondary

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday praised the versatility of cornerback Brandon Carr, whose value to the secondary has increased after the season-ending neck injury to slot cornerback Tavon Young and cornerback Jimmy Smith’s knee sprain.
Carr played all 60 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He has primarily lined up in the slot and his consistency — Carr has started all 178 games in his career — has been required more than ever through two games because of the secondary’s dwindling depth.
The 33-year-old recorded a team-high seven tackles, one pass breakup and a key fourth-quarter sack.
“[Carr] can play any position back there,” Harbaugh said. “He played in the slot pretty much the whole game and did a heck of a job ... He made a number of plays, especially during the red zone and in some critical situations."
Trawick injury not ‘long-term deal’
Safety and special teams ace Brynden Trawick left Sunday’s game with an “elbow, arm issue,” Harbaugh said Monday.
Trawick was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s game while covering a Ravens punt.
“It’s a matter of whether he can deal with it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not going to be a long-term deal.”
The Ravens signed Trawick on Aug. 1 after he spent his first three NFL seasons with the team. He was released Aug. 31 but re-signed two days later as part of the team’s 53-man roster maneuvering.