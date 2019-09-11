Ravens favored by two touchdowns in home opener vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals, who stormed back in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lions and settled for a 27-27 tie, entered this season with some of the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL. The Ravens, meanwhile, set franchise records for scoring and total offense in a 59-10 blowout of the Miami Dolphins, maybe the league’s worst team. They’ve won their past three home openers and are 10-2 overall in them under coach John Harbaugh.