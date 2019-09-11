Ravens favored by two touchdowns in home opener vs. Cardinals

After a historic season-opening win, the Ravens are 13½-point favorites ahead of their home opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The spread is the largest by which the Ravens have been favored since Week 16 of the 2017 season. With quarterback Andrew Luck on injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts entered that game in Baltimore as 13½-point underdogs. While the Ravens hung on to win, 23-16, they did not cover the spread.
The Cardinals, who stormed back in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lions and settled for a 27-27 tie, entered this season with some of the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL. The Ravens, meanwhile, set franchise records for scoring and total offense in a 59-10 blowout of the Miami Dolphins, maybe the league’s worst team. They’ve won their past three home openers and are 10-2 overall in them under coach John Harbaugh.
The Ravens are 4-2 all time against the Cardinals, losing only the teams’ first meeting, in 1997, and their last, in 2015. Sunday’s game is a homecoming as former Ravens star Terrell Suggs, who signed with Arizona in the offseason, as well as the first road game for No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Kyler Murray.
The over-under for the game is 46½ points.