Ravens vs. Cardinals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s home opener?

Jennifer Badie, editor
Ravens 34, Cardinals 13: Lots of interesting storylines to watch: two recent Heisman Trophy winners facing off at quarterback. Terrell Suggs’ Baltimore homecoming. The Cardinals’ Week 1 game, Kyler Murray’s debut (308 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception), ended in a tie against the Lions. The Ravens are 9-2 during their home openers in the John Harbaugh era, and after Lamar Jackson’s performance last week, this should not be a close one.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 35, Cardinals 17: Quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury might have shaken out their first-game jitters against the Lions, but they’re in for a tough test against a Ravens defense that feasts on young quarterbacks at home. With Patrick Peterson suspended, Arizona’s secondary is among the worst in the NFL, so look for Lamar Jackson to continue to show off his improved passing skills with another big game through the air.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 27, Cardinals 10: For the second straight week, the Ravens are facing a young, rebuilding team with a suspect offensive line. I’m not expecting the Ravens to put up 50 points again, but I think we’ll see a team that can once again easily move the ball — through the air and on the ground — and pressure the quarterback, this time rookie Kyler Murray. The T-Sizzle Homecoming ends in a Ravens W.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Cardinals 14: The Cardinals are traveling to the East Coast and starting a rookie quarterback after playing a tough game against Detroit last week. The Ravens were also on the road, but played in a de facto preseason game against Miami. Look for the Ravens to confuse rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. His ability to run will cause some occasional breakdowns, but the Ravens face this type of quarterback every day in practice in Lamar Jackson.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 31, Cardinals 20: Obviously, the Cardinals present a bigger challenge than the torn-down Dolphins, but the Ravens will be at home and they appear to be in a pretty good early-season rhythm, regardless of the quality of their first-week opponent. So, if they can hold Terrell Suggs to one or two sacks and keep Kyler Murray from blowing up, they should be all right.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 28, Cardinals 13: The Cardinals entered this season with some of the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL for a reason. They showed some fight at home in their season opener, but trips to M&T Bank Stadium rarely end well for rookie quarterbacks like Kyler Murray. Terrell Suggs will need a lot of help to stop Lamar Jackson.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 34, Cardinals 20: The Cardinals will offer a sterner test than the Dolphins, with an exciting rookie quarterback in Kyler Murray and standout skill players in David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. But Lamar Jackson will take advantage of a secondary diminished by the suspension of Patrick Peterson, and the Ravens will wear down a less talented opponent at home.