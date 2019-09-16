In another historic day, Lamar Jackson fuses old and new to power Ravens’ 23-17 win vs. Cardinals

Of Jackson’s 16 carries, six went for first downs. On his first run, he faked a handoff and went untouched around the left end for nearly 15 yards before being pushed out of bounds. In the second quarter, he easily deked past Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen on a scramble for a first down. In the third quarter, Arizona safety Budda Baker had the angle on Jackson until the quarterback skipped by him on a solid first-down gain. On his second-to-last carry, he darted out of the pocket and high-stepped his way to a 14-yard gain.