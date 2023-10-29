Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell among 7 inactives; Cardinals CB Kei’Trel Clark a healthy scratch

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After making his NFL debut two weeks ago, Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The speedy and popular undrafted free agent out of East Carolina has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past week, though he was a full participant in practice Friday. Rookie Owen Wright out of Monmouth University, who played at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda and was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will instead be Baltimore’s third running back behind Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

Advertisement

This marks Wright’s NFL debut.

Other inactives for the Ravens (5-2) include safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, center Sam Mustipher, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) and quarterback Josh Johnson, who is the team’s emergency quarterback.

Advertisement

For the Cardinals (1-6), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark is a healthy scratch.

Other inactives include safety Qwuantrezz Knight, linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle), tight end Blake Whiteheart and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder). Safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Antonio Hamilton are active after being questionable with hamstring and groin injuries earlier in the week.