Instant analysis: Behind Lamar Jackson’s 120 rushing yards, 2 TD passes, Ravens hold off Cardinals, 23-17

Childs Walker, reporter: Lamar Jackson bailed the Ravens out of an uneven offensive performance with his individual running brilliance. That and his superb chemistry with tight end Mark Andrews, who has become the Ravens’ go-to receiver on essential passing downs. Perhaps we jumped the gun in declaring the secondary the strength of this team. Without cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, the Ravens consistently lost downfield battles with Cardinals receivers and looked discombobulated for much of the second half. The Ravens’ offensive line also delivered a subpar effort, setting back drives with penalties and creating little inside running room for Mark Ingram II. Though the Ravens did what they needed to in the end, this performance was a wake-up call for anyone who assumed the they’d steamroll through the season based on their blowout of the Miami Dolphins.