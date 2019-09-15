Instant analysis: Behind Lamar Jackson’s 120 rushing yards, 2 TD passes, Ravens hold off Cardinals, 23-17

A week after Lamar Jackson led an unstoppable offense with his arm, the Ravens leaned on his legs to grit out a 23-17 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.
Jackson finished with a game-high 120 yards on 16 carries, the most rushing yards by a Ravens player this season, to help guide the team to a win in its home opener and its first 2-0 start since 2017. Jackson had just three carries for 6 yards in a Week 1 blowout of the Miami Dolphins in which he finished with 324 passing yards, five touchdown passes and the franchise’s first perfect passer rating.
This win didn’t come so easily. The Ravens led 17-6 at halftime, but their lead shrank to three early in the fourth quarter. Stopping rookie quarterback Kyler Murray proved difficult, as the No. 1 overall draft pick finished 25-for-40 for 349 yards. The Ravens’ saving grace was their red-zone defense, which stopped three Arizona drives inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line, leading to field goals on each.
But when the defense needed to stiffen, it did. The Ravens forced back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, and a 41-yard completion from Jackson to rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (86 yards) on third-and-11 with about three minutes remaining helped salt the game away.
Overall, Jackson finished 24-for-37 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. His seven passing touchdowns through two games are more than he had all last season. Tight end Mark Andrews had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, finishing with eight catches on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson became just the sixth different quarterback to rush for 100 yards or more and pass for 250 yards or more in a game in NFL history, joining Cam Newton (three times), Colin Kaepernick, Marcus Mariota, Michael Vick and Russell Wilson.
Instant analysis
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: The Ravens made it out of their home opener with a win and 2-0 record but it wasn’t nearly as convincing as last week’s win in Miami. There were plenty of miscues on both sides of the ball. A delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-1 in the red zone prevented the team from creating some distance and scoring a much-needed touchdown in the fourth quarter. The secondary had multiple lapses in coverage, allowing Cardinals receivers to run free down the field. That’ll need to be cleaned up for next week against the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, even if Kansas City will be playing without wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens won and are 2-0, but they were sloppy. They made a lot of mistakes on offense and had some costly penalties. There was a lot of miscommunication in the secondary for the second straight week. The Ravens looked like any other NFL team Sunday, but they got the win. That’s the most important thing.
Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Cardinals showed up looking to rain on the Ravens’ home opener, and they were able to maintain the suspense until the final three minutes, thanks to some nifty throws by Kyler Murray. The Ravens offense shifted gears and Lamar Jackson ran up some serious yardage while continuing to show that he can throw the ball effectively under most any circumstance. Future Ring of Honor guy Terrell Suggs returned to little fanfare and wasn’t much of a factor. All in all, a good — but not resounding — victory.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens needed the Lamar Jackson of 2018 to fuse with the Lamar Jackson of 2019, and he delivered. When he’s passing and running as well as he did Sunday, this offense will be tough to stop. The defense needs some patching up ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Kansas City.
Childs Walker, reporter: Lamar Jackson bailed the Ravens out of an uneven offensive performance with his individual running brilliance. That and his superb chemistry with tight end Mark Andrews, who has become the Ravens’ go-to receiver on essential passing downs. Perhaps we jumped the gun in declaring the secondary the strength of this team. Without cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, the Ravens consistently lost downfield battles with Cardinals receivers and looked discombobulated for much of the second half. The Ravens’ offensive line also delivered a subpar effort, setting back drives with penalties and creating little inside running room for Mark Ingram II. Though the Ravens did what they needed to in the end, this performance was a wake-up call for anyone who assumed the they’d steamroll through the season based on their blowout of the Miami Dolphins.