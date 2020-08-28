Ravens cancel training camp practice in support of social justice movement after police shooting of Jacob Blake

One day after releasing a statement filled with sweeping requests concerning racial inequality, the Ravens announced they are canceling Friday morning’s scheduled practice “in order to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform.”
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to speak to local reporters this afternoon.
While several professional sports leagues and teams have postponed games and canceled practices in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Ravens opted to continue Thursday’s scheduled practice and devote the afternoon to discuss their next steps.
Early Thursday evening, the team issued a statement with multiple requests, notably arresting and charging the police officers responsible for shooting Blake and killing Breonna Taylor, a Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky.
The team also called on the U.S. Senate to vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the support of state- and federally-mandated Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Accreditation, as well as additional prison reform.
“This is bigger than sports,” the team said in its statement. “Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change.”
This article will be updated.