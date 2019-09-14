Ravens promote CB Maurice Canady to 53-man roster, waive OT Greg Senat

The Ravens have promoted cornerback Maurice Canady to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Tackle Greg Senat was waived in a corresponding move Saturday.
Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Friday that the Ravens could address their cornerback position before their home opener, given the defense’s injury concerns and the Cardinals’ reliance on four-wide receiver sets. Tavon Young suffered a season-ending neck injury in training camp, and Jimmy Smith is out several weeks after suffering a knee sprain in the season opener.
Marlon Humphrey was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and his status is questionable.
“Yes, we’re good with what we’ve got,” Harbaugh said Friday. "Yes, we could consider making a move.”
Canady, a fourth-year player, started the season on the practice squad. Over his first three injury-plagued years, he appeared in 19 games, starting one.
Unlike Canady, Senat made the Ravens’ intitial 53-man roster. He did not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and could rejoin the team if he’s not claimed off waivers.