Ravens’ Calais Campbell returns to practice while Jimmy Smith, Marcus Peters remain sidelined; Hollywood Brown sits out with knee injury

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was one of five players who returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.
Campbell, who has been hampered by a nagging calf injury, was a limited participant.
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) remained sidelined with injuries that kept them out of Sunday’s home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who practiced Wednesday, was a new addition to the injury report. Brown did not practice because of a knee injury.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh) and defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) also returned to practice and were limited. Running back Mark Ingram II, who was inactive for the Jaguars game, did not practice for a non-injury-related reason.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (concussion) and Matt Skura (back), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and rookie linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), all of whom didn’t practice Wednesday, were full participants Thursday.
New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) was limited in practice for a second straight day. So was defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee).
Wide receiver Golden Tate (calf), who was limited Wednesday, did not practice Thursday. Tight end Evan Engram (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) were full participants.