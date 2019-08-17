Ravens sign former AAF punter-kicker Cameron Nizialek

Nizialek averaged 47.4 yards per punt this year for the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, but did not kick. In college, Nizialek averaged 41.3 yards per punt and went 9-for-16 on field-goal attempts at Columbia from 2014 to 2016. His career long was 40 yards. After transferring to Georgia in 2017 as a graduate student, he averaged 45.0 yards per punt over 61 attempts, the team’s best mark in nearly a decade, but did not attempt a kick.