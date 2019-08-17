Ravens sign former AAF punter-kicker Cameron Nizialek

The Ravens have signed kicker-punter Cameron Nizialek, the team announced Saturday.
Nizialek’s addition to the 90-man roster comes a day after the team waived punter Sean Smith. After the Ravens traded Kaare Vedvik on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said the team would look for replacements who could help lessen the preseason strain on kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch.
Nizialek averaged 47.4 yards per punt this year for the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, but did not kick. In college, Nizialek averaged 41.3 yards per punt and went 9-for-16 on field-goal attempts at Columbia from 2014 to 2016. His career long was 40 yards. After transferring to Georgia in 2017 as a graduate student, he averaged 45.0 yards per punt over 61 attempts, the team’s best mark in nearly a decade, but did not attempt a kick.
Nizialek is expected to join the Ravens this weekend for practices in Owings Mills before the team heads to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday. The Ravens play their third preseason game Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.