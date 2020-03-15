Ravens reportedly set to acquire Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell for fifth-round pick

Campbell, 33, is due a $15 million base salary this season, the last year of his deal, but the Ravens are reportedly working on a revised contract that includes an extension.
The move is the second in three days that could reinforce the Ravens’ pass rush, which finished No. 21 in the NFL last season in sacks. On Friday, the Ravens designated Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon with the franchise tag, keeping him from reaching free agency. Now they’ve added another Pro Bowl player.
Campbell, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound defensive end who graded out as the NFL’s second-best edge defender last season, according to Pro Football Focus, made his third straight Pro Bowl and fifth in six seasons after posting 6½ sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. Over the past three seasons in Jacksonville, he has 31½ sacks.
The versatile Campbell can set the edge and line up as an interior defender. He’s also a strong locker room presence, winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award last season.
With the trade, the Ravens will have eight selections in next month’s draft. They acquired the fifth-round pick they’re sending to Jacksonville in the deal with the Minnesota Vikings for kicker Kaare Vedvik.