Ravens’ Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters inactive vs. Jaguars; Mark Ingram is a healthy scratch

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a lingering calf injury.
Campbell, who was listed as questionable to play, tested out his calf in a 10-minute workout about two hours before kickoff but did not do much running. He will miss his fourth game of the season; he missed just six games in his career entering the season.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), who was also listed as questionable, is also inactive.
Running back Mark Ingram II is a healthy scratch after he played just one snap last Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Ingram, a 2019 Pro Bowler, has rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Tramon Williams and Davontae Harris, defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive end Derek Wolfe, all of whom were listed as questionable, are active.
Wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche, who missed the entire week of practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts, are active. So is tight end Eric Tomlinson, cornerback Pierre Desir and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley, who were elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Huntley will back up quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), rookie linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), defensive end Jihad Ward and rookie offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo are also inactive.
The Jaguars deactivated cornerbacks Sidney Jones IV (Achilles) and Luq Barcoo, quarterback Jake Luton, linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Daniel Ross. Jacksonville will be playing without its punter, Logan Cooke, who did not travel to Baltimore and has been ruled out with an illness. Placekicker Aldrick Rosas will handle kicking and punting duties.